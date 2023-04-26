Footage captures black holes chewing up wayward stars like a ‘messy toddler’

Researchers have generated computer simulations of black holes chewing up wayward stars like a “messy toddler.”

The vast amounts of matter, packed into a small area, take a few “bites” before flinging “leftovers” across the galaxy.

The phenomenon happens where gravity is so strong even light can’t escape, making them invisible.

“After each passage, they lose more mass, causing a flair of light as it’s ripped apart. Each flare is brighter than the last, creating a signature that might help astronomers find them, “ lead author Fulya Kiroglu, PhD student at Northwestern University, said.

