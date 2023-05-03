Nasa footage shows how terrifyingly vast black holes are

Nasa has released a new animation showing the vast size of black holes.

In the video, a number of colossal objects are compared to each other and to the solar system.

The black holes shown, which range from 100,000 to more than 60 billion times our sun’s mass, are scaled according to the sizes of their shadows – a circular zone about twice the size of their event horizons.

As the animation shows, only one resides in our own galaxy, and it lies 26,000 light-years away.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.