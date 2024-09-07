Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:15
Stunning ‘orbital sunrise’ over Earth captured in International Space Station timelapse
A stunning “orbital sunrise” over Earth was captured in a timelapse video shared by a Nasa astronaut from the International Space Station (ISS).
Flight engineer Matthew Dominick posted a mesmerising clip of the moment he saw the sun rise from space as the station passed over Europe.
Dominick has spent the last six months aboard the ISS as commander of Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission conducting science experiments and maintaining the space station.
“Reds and greens from the aurora and city lights reflect off the service module solar arrays with the Milky Way core behind the space station,” he said.
Up next
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
07:14
Paralympians Dave Ellis and Claire Cashmore on training for triathlons
04:38
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
01:14
Powerful Typhoon Yagi wreaks havoc on approach to Vietnam
01:31
Burglar stuck on tower rescued by police after assaulting officers
00:21
‘Wannabe boy racers’ perform doughnuts near Buckingham Palace
00:51
Almost 3,000 litres of fake olive oil seized by police
00:33
Jack Draper opens up on anxiety after vomiting on US Open court
00:48
Carsley dismisses concerns over Rice and Grealish’s Irish links
00:50
Inside San Marino dressing room after first-ever competitive victory
00:56
Paralympic commentator watches husband win 800m wheelchair race
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:30
Elton John smiles in first public appearance since ‘severe infection’
00:24
Gavin and Stacey cast don costumes as filming begins for final episode
00:47
Lady Gaga greets swarm of fans waiting outside Joker premiere
00:49
Tim Burton honoured by Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton on Walk of Fame
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32