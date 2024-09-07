A stunning “orbital sunrise” over Earth was captured in a timelapse video shared by a Nasa astronaut from the International Space Station (ISS).

Flight engineer Matthew Dominick posted a mesmerising clip of the moment he saw the sun rise from space as the station passed over Europe.

Dominick has spent the last six months aboard the ISS as commander of Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission conducting science experiments and maintaining the space station.

“Reds and greens from the aurora and city lights reflect off the service module solar arrays with the Milky Way core behind the space station,” he said.