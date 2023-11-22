Nasa planning to build ‘human dwellings’ on moon sooner than you might expect

Nasa is planning to build “human dwellings” on the moon by 2040.

The space agency is developing concepts for lunar rocket landing pads, 3D printers, concrete mixtures, construction robots and more to complete structures that would shelter humans in the next two decades.

According to the New York Times, Nasa plans to send a construction robot to the moon, which will use mineral fragments, dust and lunar concrete from the surface to build the dwellings.

“Nasa is working with international and commercial partners to develop the infrastructure needed for a long-term human presence on the moon,” Rachel Kraft, a senior communications specialist at Nasa, told Fox News in a statement.