Irish photographer to join Japanese billionaire on first civilian flight to moon

An Irish photographer has beaten more than a million rivals to clinch a place on the first civilian trip to the moon.

Rhiannon Adam, 37, who was born in Cork and is now based in Hackney, London, is among eight artists and creatives picked by Japanese billionaire entrepreneur and art collector Yusaku Maezawa to be part of the journey.

“I was craving an adventure and this seemed like the perfect opportunity,” the photographer said of her decision to apply.

Adam added that she “cried with excitement” after hearing she was successful.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.