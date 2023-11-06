Baby dolphin trapped in fishing net saved from drowning in Spain

A baby dolphin trapped in a fishing net was saved from drowning by two fishermen off the coast of Spain.

Jose Ramón Pérez, 27, and Miguel Rodríguez, 36, were on a boat near Almería when they were alerted to the marine mammal by its mother, who had been desperately trying to keep her offspring afloat by attempting to lift its head above water.

The pair believe she was asking for their help.

Pérez and Rodríguez were guided by a conservation charity over the phone and were able to cut the rope away from the dolphin, who - although injured - was able to swim off with its mother.