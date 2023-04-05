A British man flew to Ibiza and bought a pint for less than £15, which is cheaper than the cost of a box of lager at the supermarket.

Callum Ryan, 22, spotted a crate of Estrella in Morrisons and wondered if he could get a pint in the sun for less.

After doing some research, he booked a Ryanair flight from London to Ibiza - spending just £10 on his ticket.

Once Callum landed, he found a bar and sat down for a pint of Estrella which cost him €4 (£3.49).

In total, his impressive effort - not including lunch - cost £13.49

