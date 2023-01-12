Blaze destroys dozens of superyachts in Marbella marina

Around 80 boats are feared to have been destroyed after a blaze ripped through a Marbella marina in the Costa del Sol.

This video shows the scene as black smoke billowed from the flames as luxury yachts burned on Wednesday evening, 11 January.

Firefighters battled the blaze, and Marbella mayor Angeles Munoz said no other buildings in the area were impacted.

She said in her tweet that the fire broke out in a warehouse, but investigations were ongoing into the cause.

