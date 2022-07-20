Spencer Matthews ‘got rejected in front of a big crowd’ trying to jump airport queue

Spencer Matthews has revealed that he recently “got rejected in front of a big crowd” while trying to jump an airport queue.

The Made in Chelsea star detailed the embarrassing story on the latest episode of his podcast Spencer & Vogue, which he hosts with wife Vogue Williams.

“I tried to do my queue jump-y thing and go down the queue with no-one in it [but] because there was somebody manning the front of the queue I got rejected in front of a big crowd,” he explained, as his partner cringed along.

