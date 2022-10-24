Spice Girl's Mel B announces engagement to Rory McPhee

Spice Girl's Mel B has announced that she is engaged to boyfriend Rory McPhee.

Melanie Brown says the Leeds hairdresser has restored her faith in men, and she was "overwhelmed" when he proposed after around three years of dating.

"Scary Spice" was reportedly presented with a £100,000 pear-shaped, champagne-coloured engagement ring at the Cliveden Housee hotel in Berkshire.

The 47-year-old has previously been married to dancer Jimmy Gulzar and television producer Stephen Belafonte.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.