A railway worker has now been crowned the world champion of toe-wrestling.

Ben Woodroffe, 34, took up the bizarre sport 20 years ago and has spent the last two decades perfecting his technique to compete in the World Toe Wrestling Championships.

Toe wrestling sees competitors locking toes and trying to pin their opponent's foot to a wooden plank. Matches can last hours.

Ben trains using a toe stretcher, which works out the ligaments. He also used to remove his body hair to give more friction, as well as having both big toenails removed due to them pushing into his skin.