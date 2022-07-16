Woman sends another mother flying to win parents’ race at school sports day

A super-competitive mother ensured her victory in the parents’ race at her daughter’s sports day - by pushing another woman out the way.

Katie McDermott, 25, was prepared to do anything to win and can be seen running neck-and-neck with another mother as they approach the finish line.

Suddenly, she shoves her competitor out of the way, sending the woman flying.

“I told my daughter I would be number one, so I had to be,” Katie said of her performance.

“I could see she was winning, so I just gave her a quick nudge and she took off.”

