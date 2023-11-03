Sports Direct has enlisted the help of major sports stars such as Mason Mount and James Maddison for its Christmas campaign "Dream Big".

Featuring a Tears for Fears track with a festive twist - "Everybody Loves This Time of Year" - the advert the story of "Little Legend Macy" whose yuletide wish is to become the "Best Sportstar in the World".

The youngster takes on sporting heroes including Alessia Russo, Aaron Ramsdale, Conor Benn, Eberechi Eze, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Johnny Fisher, Lauren Hemp, and Zarnel Hughes at their own game.

This year's campaign will be shown during daytime TV programmes such as Lorraine and Good Morning Britain.