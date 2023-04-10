Stag shows off football skills with ball in river at London park

A stag was spotted practising its football skills as it waded through a river in a south-west London park.

Footage shows the deer using its antlers and nose to push a ball along the water’s surface in Bushy Park in Richmond-upon-Thames.

Katie O’Lone, who filmed the video, said: “The stags often wallow in the river in Bushy Park in the early evening but today they seemed to have football fever with one dribbling up stream having found an abandoned football stuck in the reeds.”

“I spotted it as I was walking back from doing the nursery run - light entertainment before bed.”

