Doctor explains how stress can cause physical illness - and when to visit your GP

A doctor has explained how stress can cause physical illness.

Doctor Amir Khan says that while stress is part of everyday life, chronic stress has been linked to inflammation and an increased risk of some autoimmune and non-autoimmune conditions.

Doctor Khan also shared some tips to help deal with stress, but also urged booking an appointment with your GP if symptoms persist.

Doctor Khan said: “Stress is unavoidable in lots of cases but doing things like talking therapy, exercise, time in nature, meditation techniques can all help manage that unavoidable stress.”