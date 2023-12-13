Independent TV
00:33
Amy Dowden details how Strictly ‘saved her life’
Amy Dowden has revealed that her time on Strictly Come Dancing saved her life.
The professional dancer, 33, was diagnosed with breast cancer after finding a lump in her chest in 2022 and completed her course of chemotherapy in November this year.
During an appearance on Lorraine alongside Giovanna Fletcher on Wednesday (13 November), Dowden credited the BBC show with saving her life.
Giovanna - who is married to Amy’s former Strictly partner Tom Fletcher - organised a trek to Wales for a breast cancer charity and when someone pulled out at the last minute, invited Amy to join them.
Dowden revealed that the trip opened her eyes to the importance of regularly checking her breasts for any changes.
“Strictly literally saved my life by pairing me with the Fletchers. I got to know my own chest and I knew something was wrong,” she said.
