Succession stars Alan Ruck and Justine Lupe have joined picket lines as the Hollywood actors and writers strikes roll on.

Ruck, who played Connor Roy on the HBO show, called the idea of using AI to help write scripts “soulless”. Striking writers are seeking assurances from studios that their jobs will not be threatened by the technology.

Lupe, who played Willa Ferreyra, said that character and bit-part actors now struggled to make enough money to afford basic healthcare.

Multiple Hollywood stars have been pictured at pickets this week, joining striking writers, who began their industrial action in May.