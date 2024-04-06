Suki Waterhouse shares first photo of baby with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse has shared the first image of her baby she welcomed with Robert Pattinson last month.

The British model, 32, posted a Polaroid of her cradling her child in a love-heart blanket on Instagram on Friday (5 April).

Fans had speculated Waterhouse had given birth after she and the Batman star, 37, were photographed pushing a stroller in Los Angeles in March.

“Welcome to the world angel,” Waterhouse wrote on social media.

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been in a relationship since 2018.