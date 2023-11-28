Critically endangered Sumatran rhino born on Indonesian island

A critically endangered Sumatran rhino has been born on Indonesia’s western island of Sumatra.

The rhino is the second to be born in the country this year and is a very welcome addition to the endangered species.

Rhino Deliah gave birth to the 25kg male calf at a sanctuary for Sumatran rhinos in Way Kambas National Park in Lampung province, at the southern tip of Sumatra island.

Delilah's first birth took place normally in the forest without the help of a doctor. The calf can now stand upright and walk.

Even when he was first discovered, the calf was able to breastfeed in a standing position.