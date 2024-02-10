Super Bowl 2024: Watch the best and worst Super Bowl adverts

One of the main sporting and entertainment calendar events of the year, is upon us - Super Bowl is nearly here.

But, off the pitch, adverts for the event are known for entertaining the less avid football fans during breaks in the game.

Many brands started to tease their commercials in the two weeks before the big game.

This year, the football game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday 11 February and available to watch on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The Independent takes a look at some of the best - and worst - Super Bowl ads released so far, here.