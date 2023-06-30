Sprawling nature art installation takes over London’s ‘super sewer’ 50m below ground

A temporary art installation has opened in a tunnel that will become part of London’s new super sewer, the Thames Tideway, providing the ultimate underground immersive experience.

The £4.5 billion tunnel has been funded by the water company through customer bills, and will reportedly help ‘clear up’ London’s rivers, stretching 25km from Acton to Beckton.

The Loo Gardens installation, created in partnership with Time Out, is created to show what’s possible when rivers are clean and nature can thrive.

They are currently running a ballot for 20 people to be lowered 50 metres in a boxed cage to see the creation.