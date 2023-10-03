A breast surgeon has revealed she never checked herself for lumps and was shocked to discover she had cancer.

Doctor Liz O’Riordan has spoken out to raise awareness as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to get women to look out for possible symptoms of the disease.

Speaking to Vanessa Feltz on TalkTV, she said: “I never checked my breasts. I thought it wasn’t going to happen to me, I was 40 and fit.

“I saw a lump when I got out the shower and went to get it checked. A week later I was starting chemotherapy.”

Doctor Riordan urged women to look out for the signs of breast cancer, which can include a lump, breast pain, swelling around the armpit, and a change in colour or nipple shape.