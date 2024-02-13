Best friends surprise each other with pregnancy news at same time

Two best friends shocked each other as they surprised each other with their pregnancy news at the same time.

Brianne Martin, 30, from Knoxville, Tennessee, lives an hour apart from her close friend Ashton Kelly, 28.

She wanted to make her announcement in person, so when their husbands suggested they spend a spa day together to catch up she took the opportunity to surprise Kelly with her news.

But unbeknownst to her, Kelly was about to surprise her with identical announcements.

This footage shows Martin filming Ashton's reaction to her news, only for her to be told the same thing.