Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:56
Best friends surprise each other with pregnancy news at same time
Two best friends shocked each other as they surprised each other with their pregnancy news at the same time.
Brianne Martin, 30, from Knoxville, Tennessee, lives an hour apart from her close friend Ashton Kelly, 28.
She wanted to make her announcement in person, so when their husbands suggested they spend a spa day together to catch up she took the opportunity to surprise Kelly with her news.
But unbeknownst to her, Kelly was about to surprise her with identical announcements.
This footage shows Martin filming Ashton's reaction to her news, only for her to be told the same thing.
Up next
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
15:04
Kody ‘Big Mo’ Mommaerts on life as ringmaster
03:35
A look back through Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career at Mercedes
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
01:36
Mother claims slush drink caused son, 4, to collapse and almost die
00:50
Israel should ‘think very seriously’ before Rafah action, says Cameron
00:48
Lakewood shooter used rifle with ‘Palestine’ sticker, police say
01:05
Sunak insists views on issues facing trans people ‘not controversial’
00:51
Ronnie O’Sullivan tells snooker star to quit and ‘find something else’
00:30
Super Bowl MVP Mahomes dismisses doubters after Chiefs’ success
00:33
Dora the Explorer explains NFL rules on Nickelodeon’s Super Bowl show
00:32
Giraffes interrupt Ladies European Tour golf tournament in Kenya
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:39
‘Naked’ campaigner accompanied to Home Office meeting by Zac Goldsmith
00:48