Meghan Markle says being a mother in the public eye comes with ‘crushing guilt’

The Duchess of Sussex says being a mother in the public eye can come with “crushing guilt”.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast alongside Canada’s first lady Sophie Trudeau, Meghan explained how she sometimes struggles with high expectations.

“I’ve gone to her over the years for advice,” the duchess said of her guest.

“She knows what it feels like to be a mom and a partner, and specifically a mom and a partner in the public eye. And also how crushing the guilt of expectations can become.”

