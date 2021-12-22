Swedish company creates under-the-skin microchip to carry Covid passports in user's arms

Swedish startup Epicenter has created an under-the-skin microchip to carry Covid passports in the user’s arms.

At the beginning of December, Sweden enacted new rules requiring individuals to have a passport at all events with more than 100 people.

Following that announcement, the number of people who got microchips inserted under their skin rose: around 6,000 people in Sweden have so far had a chip inserted in their hands.

Epicenter’s Hannes Sjöblad said: “Right now it is very convenient to have Covid passport always accessible on your implant.”

