Sweden’s tourism board has launched a ‘campaign’ to stop it being confused with Switzerland, after a number of recent blunders from world leaders, including Joe Biden.

In the video, an ‘official’ for the country puts a call out to Switzerland, dictating which nation should be responsible for what.

“Switzerland can focus on mountaintops, while Sweden can focus on rooftops”, she explains.

“As long as both tourism organisations stick to this division in all communication with the outside world, the confusion should come to an end.”