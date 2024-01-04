Target shoppers scramble to get hands on limited-edition Stanley cups

Target shoppers have been scrambling in stores to get their hands on a limited-edition version of the popular Stanley cup.

The new tumblers are part of the brand’s “Galentines” collection and come in “Cosmo Pink” and “Target Red” colours.

Both colours, which retail for $45 (£35.36) were listed as out of stock on Target’s website at the time of writing.

Footage of customers rushing into Target stores to buy the products has gone viral on social media.

One commenter on a clip said: “I love Stanley, but I will not do this for a cup.” Another person commented, “All for a Stanley?”