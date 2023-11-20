Stanley cup survives car fire with ice still frozen inside

A Stanley cup not only survived a car crash, but did so with ice being left inside.

Danielle Marie Lettering shared the aftermath of her crash on TikTok as debris littered the car, but her Stanley stood completely intact.

The viral video has racked up over 80 million views and thousands of comments, serving as incredible marketing exposure for Stanley.

The company reached out to Danielle and told her alongside sending her more cups, they intend to replace her whole vehicle.