Chef measures ingredients using genius ‘functional’ hand tattoo

A chef showcases his “functional” tattoo that accurately measures spices and condiments in the palm of his hand.

Chef Bryce shared a clip of his tattoo on Foodom’s Instagram, revealing how the inking resembling two overlapping rings in his hand helps with his job.

“Teaspoon? Tablespoon? Always on hand, literally,” he quips.

In a bid to prove his tattoo provides accurate portions, he pours salt into his hand and then into a measuring spoon.

The private chef confirmed he uses his tattoo “day-to-day”.

