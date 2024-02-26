Mother surprises six-year-old daughter with tattoo of her artwork

A single mother surprised her daughter with a tattoo of one of the six-year-old’s drawings on her arm.

Lauren Luskus, 33, from St. Mary's County, Maryland, shared this very sweet gesture on social media on 2 February, showing the moment she got a tattoo artist to use permanent ink to copy a drawing of a turtle her daughter, Hayden, had made.

She later collected Hayden from school and decided to surprise her, filming her reaction.

Hayden asked her mother “Does it hurt?” after rubbing the drawing to check it was real.