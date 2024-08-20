Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend sings along to Eras Tour hits at London show

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, could be heard singing along to his former partner's hits as he filmed his wife - who shares the same name as him - dancing at London's Wembley Stadium on Monday, 19 August.

The pair were in the VIP area of the venue for the singer's fourth night of her second leg of shows in the city.

The couple also got involved with traditional Swiftie activities by making friendship bracelets to wear at the show.