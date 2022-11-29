Emma Raducanu receives MBE after meeting King at Windsor Castle

Emma Raducanu has been given an MBE by King Charles III at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle today, 29 November.

The 20-year-old was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to tennis after becoming the first British woman to win a grand slam victory since Virginia Wade in 1997 with her 2021 US Open victory.

In a statement after the ceremony, Ms Raducanu said: “It’s been great to receive my honour today from his Majesty the King – I feel extremely grateful.”

