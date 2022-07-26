Man gets Tesco Clubcard barcode tattooed on arm

A man from Sussex has come up with a clever solution to ensure he never forgets his Tesco Clubcard - by getting its barcode tattooed.

Dean Mayhew, 30, says he shops in Tesco several times a day and often forgets the card.

“Every time I go in there they’re shocked... it’s good to see people’s faces. I could use the one on my phone but I want to use the one on my arm as it’s funny.

The scaffolder also shops at Sainsbury’s and has considered getting his Nectar card tattooed.

