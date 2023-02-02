A whopping 6ft “Godzilla-like” monitor lizard was found keeping warm in a family’s car in Thailand.

Footage shows the reptile’s tail sticking out of the engine while its head and most of its body were deep inside the vehicle.

As the driver and onlookers worked together to pull the creature out, they were shocked to see it measure up to 6ft-long.

Following the rescue, the lizard was released back into the wild, while the car was taken for repair.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.