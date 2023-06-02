Driver stops mid-traffic to save stray cat lost on road

Dashcam footage shows the moment a kind driver stopped mid-traffic to save a stray cat lost on the road.

This clip shows a delivery truck slowing down and coming to a halt in Rayong province, Thailand, on Tuesday, 30 May.

The driver exits the vehicle as a tiny white animal dashes underneath it to hide, before being picked up and taken to safety.

Onlooker Charles Sopacha said: "It was a really nice thing to do. She could drive past the cat but pulled over. She is a role model to drivers like us."