Worker plunges from second floor after falling asleep outside dorm

A drunk worker plunged from the second floor of his dorm after falling asleep in an open corridor outside his door.

CCTV footage shows the intoxicated employee passed out on top of the staircase leading to rooms in Samut Prakan province, Thailand.

But as the shirtless man dozed off to deep sleep, he rolled to his side and fell.

He appeared to nurse his painful legs for a moment before dragging himself to the nearest door and knocking to ask for help.

A colleague confirmed he was not seriously hurt, but did have bruises the following morning.