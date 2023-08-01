Jump to content

Furious cow rams and overturns motorcycle while rider tries to flee

01:08

Oliver Browning | 1690916018

Furious cow rams and overturns motorcycle while rider tries to escape

A cow rammed and overturned a motorcycle and sidecar while the terrified rider tried to escape the vehicle.

Footage shows the bovine eating grass when it became annoyed and started to hit the vehicle, with a trailer attached to the side, in Songkhla, Thailand.

As the man attempted to escape, the bull caught the motorcycle and tipped it sideways.

The cow continued to attack the motorcycle while ignoring the rider who pleaded for it to stop.

“We still don’t know why it was so mad with the motorcycle. Maybe it was too loud. But the cow didn’t hurt anyone,” an onlooker named Marisa said.

