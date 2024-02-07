Delivery driver pulls over to rescue runaway pet bulldog on busy road

Watch the moment a kind delivery man rescued a runaway pet bulldog that wandered on a highway in Thailand.

Dashcam video shows the driver stopping his motorcycle to pick up the pet pooch running on the busy road in Bangkok.

“The dog must have escaped from its home. Luckily, the motorcycle rider stopped to save it before it could be hit by other cars,” onlooker Thattawat Chaowalit said.

“He gave it back to the guard at the village security booth.”