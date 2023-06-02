Hero pet dogs corner 10ft long rat snake in owner’s garden

Four protective pet dogs bravely confronted a 10ft-long rat snake slithering in their owner’s garden in Thailand.

Hero pups Shi, Joo, Khamkoon, and Lhong cornered the serpent as it hid behind plant pots at a propertye in Udon Thani province on Tuesday, 30 May.

Owner Rittirong Khunrajit, 61, went outside to see what they were barking at and was surprised to see the snake raising its head while surrounded by the pooches.

He called reptile catchers who removed the reptile.

The rat snake was later released into the woods.