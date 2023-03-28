Hundreds of ducks stall cars as they waddle across Thailand road

Hundreds of ducks stalled cars on a road in Thailand as they waddled across the concrete.

Footage shows the flock nonchalantly making its way in single file across the road next to a rice field in Phetchaburi province on 18 March.

The group of birds were briefly interrupted in their journey when a motorcycle rider drove through and broke the crowd up before they continued crossing.

Onlooker Rachan Homchan said: "We didn't mind being held up by the ducks. They were entertaining to watch."

