Watch: Curious wild elephant approaches drivers on Thailand road

Footage shows the moment a curious wild elephant checked out cars on a mountain road in Thailand.

The jumbo walked on the edge of the road as it got closer to a pickup truck in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on 16 June.

After unsuccessfully catching up with the vehicle, it then moved on to the next driver.

"It was like being in a checkpoint. I'm a local but still not used to it," onlooker Sasitorn said of the spectacular encounter.