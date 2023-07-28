Independent TV
Watch: Curious wild elephant approaches drivers on Thailand road
Footage shows the moment a curious wild elephant checked out cars on a mountain road in Thailand.
The jumbo walked on the edge of the road as it got closer to a pickup truck in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on 16 June.
After unsuccessfully catching up with the vehicle, it then moved on to the next driver.
"It was like being in a checkpoint. I'm a local but still not used to it," onlooker Sasitorn said of the spectacular encounter.
