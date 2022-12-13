Elephant wanders into family’s garden in Thailand

A massive elephant casually strolled into a family’s front garden in Thailand.

This footage captures the moment the animal wandered onto the premises in Nakhon Nayok province.

Thankfully for the family, a clothesline prevented the elephant in its tracks as it tried to make further progress into the home.

A national park officer can be seen trying to guide the animal away from the yard in the clip.

Eventually, it was safely returned to the forest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.