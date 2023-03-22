Friendly wild elephant appears to wave at river-rafting tourists

Tourists in Thailand were treated to a delightful sight when a friendly elephant waved its trunk at them.

This video shows the wild animal, named Plai Dan Siam, greeting the group as they passed along the water on inflatable dinghies.

Onlooker Naing Lin said: "The elephant was so cute and didn't stop waving until the last boat left. He was really kind and welcoming."

The group were travelling in the mountainous Chiang Mai area of the country when they met the elephant.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.