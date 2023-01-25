Family of wild elephants casually stroll past drivers on Thai mountain road

A family of wild elephants casually strolled past a line of traffic on a mountain road in Thailand.

This video shows the herd as they appeared on the road and walked along the path, accompanied by a juvenile and a baby.

Drivers turned off the engines of their cars to try and avoid spooking the animals as they passed through.

Thailand has around 2,000 Asian elephants that live in the wild and wander freely among protected forests.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.