London-style phone booth and hotel becomes popular selfie spot in Thailand

A London-style phone booth and hotel in Thailand have become a popular destination for social media obsessed locals to pose for pictures.

Footage shows locals and tourists posing for content beside the black telephone box in front of Davis Hotel in Bangkok.

The phone booth’s design is similar to the red telephone box, a public phone kiosk that were familiar on the streets of London, UK.

It gives locals - many of whom have never left the country and may never will - a brief feeling of escaping from the notorious concrete jungle of their homeland.