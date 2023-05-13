Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
03:45
Huge monitor lizard sparks panic before being removed from mall in Thailand
A wild monitor lizard sparked panic when it tore through a mall in central Thailand.
Footage shows the reptile moving across what appears to be a food court, taking shelter underneath a display.
It appears to hide there for a period of time, before being caught and removed by animal control officials.
The men are seen tying up the lizard before loading it onto the back of a pickup truck as members of the public watch on.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
03:01
Eurovision 2023: Best moments from this year’s final
02:28
Eurovision: How to vote for the grand final on Saturday
06:04
Turkey elections: Will the earthquake response be the end of Erdogan?
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:45
Gatwick Airport flights delayed after reports of drone activity
00:34
Imran Khan says democracy in Pakistan at “all time low” after arrest
01:25
Zelensky welcomed with military honours as he visits Germany
01:20
Pay talks need to start in double figures, nursing union leader says
00:47
Chelsea’s Emma Hayes describes ‘tough’ journey to reach FA Cup final
00:50
Lampard urges Chelsea to be ‘killers’ after Nottingham Forest draw
00:32
Watch: KSI and Tommy Fury in heated face-off after Fournier bout
00:29
Tommy Fury explains why he’d stop KSI ‘early’ in any bout between pair
02:52
Jane Fonda joins climate protest standing against Biden fundraising
00:33
Activists dragged away after throwing red paint at Scottish Parliament
00:26
Hundreds of XR protesters bang drums as they descend on Home Office
00:32
Dolphins seen riding the waves alongside surfers on Sydney beach
00:54
Comedian Munya Chawawa jokes he could play The Rock in biopic
00:35
Käärijä keeps Eurovision party going outside his mobile sauna truck
00:50
‘Surreal’: Eurovision winner Loreen reacts to second victory
03:01
Eurovision 2023: Best moments from this year’s final
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09