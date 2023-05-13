Huge monitor lizard sparks panic before being removed from mall in Thailand

A wild monitor lizard sparked panic when it tore through a mall in central Thailand.

Footage shows the reptile moving across what appears to be a food court, taking shelter underneath a display.

It appears to hide there for a period of time, before being caught and removed by animal control officials.

The men are seen tying up the lizard before loading it onto the back of a pickup truck as members of the public watch on.

