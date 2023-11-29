Huge monitor lizard explores family’s garage before hiding from resident

A huge monitor lizard explored a family’s garage before it was caught hiding behind a Buddhist shrine.

Footage shows the 5ft-long reptile crawling along the driveway before a resident discovered it had raided their property in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, on 22 May.

Monitor lizards normally live in canals, swamps, sewers and ponds in cities in Thailand.

They feed on fish, snakes, frogs and scraps of food left by humans.

The reptiles are aggressive when threatened and have a mildly venomous bite which sometimes carries harmful bacteria.

The Godzilla-like reptiles are also a protected species in the country so their population thrives.