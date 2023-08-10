That will bug you: Thousands of mosquitoes take over walls of bathroom

A resident in Thailand was shocked to find thousands of mosquitoes covering the walls of his bathroom.

Tossapon Jinngee was greeted by swarms of insects inside his floating raft house near Srinakarin Dam, in Kanchanaburi province, on 8 August.

He said he was astonished when he found the room teeming with the bugs, which he said the locals called “chironomids”

“The villagers said during the high tide, the chironomids come out of the water and fly all around the raft houses,” Tossapon added.