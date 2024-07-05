Singer battles through swarm of flying termites circling stage

A singer proved the show must go on by battling through swarms of flying termites.

Witthaya Siwakrothok, 29, was performing for a village festival when the area was engulfed by bugs in Buriram, Thailand, on 30 June.

They appeared to be attracted to the singer and repeatedly divebombed him, flying into his mouth.

Some of the termites even clung to his legs and crawled up the inside of his trousers.

But super-focused Witthaya remained unfazed and managed to continue singing while batting away the critters.

“I didn’t want to disappoint the guests,” he later said.