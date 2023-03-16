Newborn bush babies nestle together in tiny basket in Thailand

Adorable footage shows a pair of newborn bush babies nestled together in a tiny basket.

This cute video was filmed in Thailand's Samut Prakan province on Tuesday, March 7.

The bush babies were just two weeks old when they were recorded side-by-side in the small wicker container.

They can be seen casually chilling in their basket, apparently quite comfortable.

Also known as galagos, bush babies are small, saucer-eyed primates that spend most of their lives in trees.

